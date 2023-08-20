UW Women's Soccer

UW McClimon Track/Soccer Complex 702 Walnut St., Madison, Wisconsin

vs. UIC.

media release:  All regular-season and exhibition home games at the McClimon Memorial Soccer Complex will feature free admission. Before attending home games at McClimon, please review the McClimon Complex Carry-In Policy.

Cash will not be accepted at any concession stands. Patron may pay with Apple Pay/Google Pay, credit or debit card. Unless a UW Transportation Services attendant is present, patrons parking are governed by the signage and/or meters within the lot. More information here.

Info

Spectator Sports
608-262-1440
