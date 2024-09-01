UW Women's Soccer

vs. Western Michigan.

media release: All regular-season and exhibition home games at the McClimon Memorial Soccer Complex will feature free admission. Before attending home games at McClimon, please review the McClimon Complex Carry-In Policy.

Cash will not be accepted at any concession stands. Patron may pay with Apple Pay/Google Pay, credit or debit card. Unless a UW Transportation Services attendant is present, patrons parking are governed by the signage and/or meters within the lot. More information here.