UW Women's Basketball

No spectators are currently allowed at UW athletics contests.

press release: Despite outscoring No. 24 Northwestern in the second half, the Wisconsin women's basketball team couldn't overcome a 37-20 halftime deficit. The Badgers fell to the Wildcats, 67-54, on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Wisconsin led 11-10 with 4:24 to play in the first quarter before NU went on an 11-0 run to lead 21-11 at the end of the period. The Wildcats led by as many as 18 (36-18) in the second quarter to maintain a solid lead at the half.

UW outscored Northwestern 19-16 in the third quarter to cut the lead to 12, including the first time at 43-31 with 4:36 on the clock. The Badgers also outscored NU 15-14 in the fourth quarter but would get no closer than 53-42 with 7:50 to play.

Plagued by turnovers against the Big Ten's leading defense, the Wildcats has 11 steals and forced 26 Badger turnovers, the second most for Wisconsin this season. Northwestern scored 21 points off turnovers and 17 fastbreak points.

The two teams were nearly even in other categories with Wisconsin shooting 40.9% (18-44) from the field, including 37.5% (6-16) from 3-point range. Sophomore Sydney Hilliard scored a game-high 15 points while junior Imani Lewis added 11 points. Transfer Estella Moschkau led UW from deep, hitting three triples for nine points.

Northwestern shot 41.1% (23-56) from the field but just 15.4% (2-13) from behind the arc. The Wildcats had three players score in double figures behind 14 points apiece from Lindsey Pulliam and Sydney Wood.

The Badgers edged NU, 33-30, in rebounds behind eight boards from Lewis. Hilliard led UW with five assists while Moschkau had a team-best three steals.

Fouls also made a difference in the game as the Badgers were called for 21 team fouls and Northwestern 14. The Wildcats got into the bonus less than four minutes into the third quarter.

Up next: Wisconsin hosts No. 14 Indiana Wednesday at the Kohl Center with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m. A live stream will be available on Big Ten Network+ while fans can listen to the game on U 100.9 FM in the Madison area or anywhere with the iHeartRadio app.