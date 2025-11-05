UW Women's Basketball

vs. Oakland.

media release: The Wisconsin women's basketball team, in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, announced its 2025-26 schedule on Thursday, featuring a competitive Big Ten lineup under first-year head coach Robin Pingeton.

Big Ten action tips off on Sunday, Dec. 7, when Wisconsin hosts Michigan State at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers' home conference slate includes games against Purdue (Jan. 8), Oregon (Jan. 18), Indiana (Feb. 4), Washington (Feb. 8), Minnesota (Feb. 15), and Iowa (Mar. 1).

On the road, Wisconsin will travel to Maryland (Dec. 29), Rutgers (Jan. 1), Michigan (Jan. 11), Northwestern (Jan. 15), Nebraska (Jan. 21), Minnesota (Jan. 25), Ohio State (Jan. 29), Illinois (Feb. 11), and make its first-ever Big Ten trips to USC (Feb. 19) and UCLA (Feb. 22).

The regular season concludes when the Badgers host Iowa on Sunday, March 1. The Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament is scheduled for March 4-8 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Television designations and tip times for all Big Ten games will be announced at a later date.