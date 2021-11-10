UW Women's Basketball

media release: Five post-season teams from the season highlight the 2021-22 non-conference schedule of the 2020-21 Wisconsin women’s basketball team, first-year head coach Marisa Moseley announced on Tuesday.

“I am thrilled to release our 2021-22 non-conference schedule,” Moseley said. “This slate of games features a great mix of local rivalries and regional foes. Highlighted by our Thanksgiving trip to Colorado as well as the Big Ten/ ACC Challenge where we host a talented Virginia Tech team, these games will be a great test for our young team. I have confidence our schedule enables our team to build a solid foundation in preparation for an exciting and competitive Big Ten season.”

The Badgers play Virginia Tech in the 14th Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Dec. 1 in the Kohl Center. The Hokies were 15-10 in 2020-21, advancing to the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin will also play at Bradley (17-12 in 2020-21) on Nov. 19, which lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Three WNIT teams from 2020-21 will challenge the Badgers, including in-state rival Milwaukee (20-8). The Panthers shared the Horizon League regular-season title at 15-5 and advanced to the second-round of the WNIT. Wisconsin travels to Milwaukee on Nov. 24.

Wisconsin heads to the Colorado Invitational in Boulder, Colorado, on Nov. 27-28, facing off against Boise State (14-9) and host Colorado (12-11) in the tournament. The Buffs lost in the third round of the WNIT tournament.

The final WNIT team is Illinois State (16-9), which will come to the Kohl Center on Dec. 16. The Redbirds advanced to third round of the tournament.

The Badgers will play a total of seven home games during the 2021-22 non-conference season. Fans will have a chance to see in-state rival Green Bay on Dec. 12 as well as regional foes St. Thomas (Minnesota) on Nov. 10, Chicago State on Nov. 22, and Eastern Illinois on Dec. 23.

Buy Tickets

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are now on sale. The 2021-22 Women's Basketball Season ticket includes admission to all home games.

2021-22 Women's Basketball Season Prices: