UW Women's Hockey

media release:Single game tickets will go on-sale in September. Tickets will be available online at UWBadgers.com, over the phone at 1.800.GO.BADGERS or 608.262.1440, and in person at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office located at Gate 1 of Camp Randall Stadium during regular business hours Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Beginning with the 2024-25 season, there will be no adult and youth/senior price difference. All single game tickets will be $10 (non-premium games) and $15 for premium games (Minnesota and Ohio State). All seating is general admission. Patrons are highly encouraged to purchase single game tickets in advance of the game.

If available, single game ticket sales begin one hour prior to the start of the game. Tickets are available for purchase at both the East and West gates at LaBahn Arena. Will Call will only be available at the West Gate.

Do not miss an opportunity to attend a home game this season by taking advantage of one of our many ticket promotions throughout the season.