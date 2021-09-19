UW Women's Golf

press release: Wisconsin women’s golf will compete in four tournaments this fall, including the team’s Badger Invitational at University Ridge. The schedule also sees the Badgers traveling for three tournaments in September and October.

“We have a great opportunity in front of us this fall and we’re excited to compete in some of the elite events in college golf,” Wisconsin head coach Todd Oehrlein said. “The tournament fields will be very competitive and we’re playing incredible golf courses.”

The Badgers tee off down south at the Cougar Classic hosted by College of Charleston at Yeaman’s Hall Club in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 13-14.

After missing a year due to COVID cancelation, Wisconsin returns to host the Badger Invitational at University Ridge in Madison on Sept. 19-21. The home tournament welcomes fans to the Badgers beautiful home course.

The Badgers will complete fall competition with two tournaments on the road in October. Wisconsin will be in familiar territory on Oct. 11-12 at the Illinois Invitational at Medinah Country Club hosted by Big Ten opponents, the Fighting Illini. The team will then close the season at The Club at Olde-Stone Invitational in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Oct. 25-26. The final tournament is hosted by Louisville at The Club at Olde Stone.