UW Women's Hockey

media release: The reigning NCAA champion Wisconsin women's hockey team tied for the top spot in the 2023-24 WCHA Preseason Coaches' Poll, while sophomore Caroline Harvey was named the WCHA Preseason Player of the Year, as announced by the league on Monday.

The Badgers and rival Ohio State, last year's WCHA regular-season champion, both garnered 46 points and four first-place votes in the yearly preseason poll done by the eight WCHA head coaches.

Border Battle rival Minnesota finished in third place with 35 points, while UMD finished fourth with 31 points. St. Cloud State was picked to finish fifth with 27 points, followed by Minnesota State and St. Thomas tied for sixth with 17 points. Bemidji State rounded out this year's poll with seven points.

Harvey became the seventh Badger picked as the WCHA Preseason Player of the Year, but is the first Badger blueliner to garner the recognition. The 2023 WCHA Rookie of the Year, Harvey was a second-team All-American last season, becoming just the second Badger freshman to earn All-America honors after leading UW to its seventh NCAA title. She also powered the United States to gold at the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship, posting 14 points during the seven-game tournament and was named the USA Hockey Bob Allen Women's Player of the Year.

Harvey wasn't the only Badger to earn preseason league honors, as senior Casey O'Brien and sophomore Kirsten Simms were named to the Preseason All-WCHA Team along with Harvey. A third-team All-USCHO selection last year, O'Brien posted a team-best 48 points during the 2022-23 season. Simms recorded the game-winning goal in the national championship game against Ohio State and was named to the All-USCHO Rookie Team.

The Badgers open their 2023-24 season on Sept. 28-29 with a road trip to Lindenwood. Puck drop on Thursday, Sept. 28 is set for 7:10 p.m. at the Centene Community Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The series finale is scheduled to take place on Friday, Sept. 29 at 3 p.m.

UW opens its home slate with a non-conference showdown against Boston College on Oct. 5-6 at LaBahn Arena. Both games will start at 7 p.m. and UW will raise its 2023 National Championship Banner prior to puck drop on Friday, Oct. 6.

Single game tickets will go on-sale at 9:00 a.m. on September 13. Tickets will be available online at UWBadgers.com, over the phone at 1-800-GO-BADGERS or 608-262-1440, and in person at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office located at Gate 1 of Camp Randall Stadium during regular business hours Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. A $1 per ticket fee and a $4 order charge will be added to all ticket orders placed online or over-the-phone.

Single game tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for youth (ages 2-17) and senior citizens (age 55 & up). All seating is general admission. Patrons are highly encouraged to purchase single game tickets in advance of the game.

If available, single game ticket sales begin one hour prior to the start of the game. Tickets are available for purchase at both the East and West gates at LaBahn Arena. Will Call will only be available at the West Gate.

Do not miss an opportunity to attend a home game this season by taking advantage of one of our many ticket promotions throughout the season.

Click here to view the promotions for this season.