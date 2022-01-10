UW Women's Hockey

press release: The Wisconsin women’s hockey program will add an exhibition game for a good cause on Monday, Jan. 10 as the Badgers will host UW-Eau Claire at LaBahn Arena.

No tickets will be sold in advance for the first-ever meeting, set for 7 p.m., between UW and an in-state school as Wisconsin Athletics is partnering with educators and parents to get books in the backpacks of future Badgers.

Fans will need to bring a new or gently used children’s book (kindergarten-eighth grade) to donate to gain entry to the exhibition game. No monetary donations will be accepted. The first 2,273 fans that arrive at LaBahn with a book will be able to attend the contest.

“We’re thrilled to welcome UW-Eau Claire to LaBahn for such a great event,” UW head coach Mark Johnson said. “We open up the new year against Quinnipiac and instead of taking the following weekend completely off, UWEC is able to come down and give us an opportunity to play each other for the first time. I know men’s hockey has done games against in-state teams, and both basketball teams have done similar events, but this gives us an opportunity to share experiences and take part in a charity event. People can come and bring children’s books to get into the game and watch two Wisconsin schools play.

“It should be a fun experience and atmosphere for not only the players, but the fans as well.”

Season ticket holders should note that the exhibition game was not a part of the season-ticket package and that they will need to bring a book to gain admittance to LaBahn Arena.

Parking will be free in Lot 91 two hours before puck drop and one hour following the conclusion of the game.

The top-ranked Badgers look to continue their undefeated start to the season with a road series at St. Thomas this Saturday and Sunday. Both games in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, will start at 2 p.m.