UW Women's Hockey

media release: The 2025 NCAA champion Wisconsin women's hockey team will kick off its season ranked No.1 in both the USCHO and USA Hockey polls, the organizations announced this week.

The Badgers unanimously secured all first place votes in the USCHO poll. The team finished the year at the top spot in the poll of the 2024-25 season, taken on March 24.

UW first faces a ranked opponent during their second home series against No. 6 Maine on October 3 and 4. In the first half of the season, the Badgers will also see ranked conference opponents in No. 2 Ohio State and No. 13 St. Cloud State.

This is the 10th time Wisconsin has begun its season ranked first in the USCHO poll.

In the USA Hockey poll, the Badgers were also ranked No. 1, once again securing all first place votes. Trailing behind Wisconsin is Ohio State at No. 2 and Minnesota at No. 3.

The Badgers travel to Bemidji to play the Beavers on Sept. 26 at 6:02 p.m. and September 27 at 3:02 p.m., before playing their home opener on Oct. 3 and 4 against Maine at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. respectively.