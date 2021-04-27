ONLINE: UW World Percussion Ensemble

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

media release: Hamel Music Center I Mead Witter Foundation Concert Hall. No in-person attendance.

Performing traditional music from Brazil and the Middle East.

The World Percussion Ensemble is dedicated to the performance of significant percussive styles from around the globe. Percussion traditions from various cultures, including Cuba, Brazil, India and the Middle East are explored through performance and cultural research and most of the music studied by the ensemble is done so in the oral tradition.

The ensemble works diligently to present the music performed in its traditional folkloric settings. In 2010, the ensemble won the Percussive Arts Society International World Percussion Ensemble Competition, resulting in a feature performance at the Percussive Arts Society International Convention.