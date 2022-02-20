UW Wrestling

vs. Cornell, time TBA.

media release: Single match tickets are now on sale. The most convenient way to purchase tickets is online at UWBadgers.com, over the phone at 1-800-GO-BADGERS or 608-262-1440, and in person at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office located at Gate 1 of Camp Randall Stadium. Lobby hours are during regular business hours Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.