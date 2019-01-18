UW Wrestling

vs. Northwestern.

press release: Single match tickets will go on-sale at 8:30 a.m. on October 15, 2018. Tickets will be available online at UWBadgers.com, over the phone at 1.800.GO.BADGERS or 608.262.1440, and in person at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office located at Gate 1 of Camp Randall Stadium during regular business hours Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. A $1 per ticket fee and a $5 order charge will be added to all ticket orders placed online or over-the-phone.

Reserved single match tickets are $9, regardless of age. Reserved single match tickets are subject to availability.

General admission tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth (ages 2 – 17) and senior citizens (age 55 & up). Patrons are highly encouraged to purchase single match tickets in advance of the match.

Single match ticket sales begin one hour prior to the start of the match. Tickets are available for purchase at the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office located at Gate 1 of Camp Randall Stadium and Gate C of the Field House. There are no ticket sales at Gate B of the UW Field House.