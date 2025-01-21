UWPD AVC/Police Chief Candidate Presentations

media release: In September 2024, the University of Wisconsin–Madison launched a nationwide search for its next associate vice chancellor and chief of police. The search committee began reviewing applications in early November and selected several candidates for on-campus interviews.

The candidate visits will occur from Tuesday, January 21, through Thursday, January 23, to allow for greater campus community participation given the timing with the semester break. Additional dates will be added as necessary to accommodate all candidates.

Public presentations will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. daily in the Marquee Theater at Union South. The candidates’ names and application materials will be available on the search website 48 hours before their visits. Access to all materials will require a NetID login.

The associate vice chancellor and chief of police position is responsible for leading and overseeing all police department functions while building and maintaining positive relationships with campus stakeholders to address issues and foster community.

Visit the search website for the position description, to stay updated, and access a feedback form, which will be available closer to when candidates visit.

Candidate 1: Tuesday, January 21, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Marquee Theater, Union South

Candidate 2: Wednesday, January 22, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Marquee Theater, Union South

Candidate 3: Thursday, January 23, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Marquee Theater, Union South

Candidate 4: Thursday, January 30, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Marquee Theater, Union South

Candidate 5: Friday, January 31, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Varsity Hall, Union South

A full description of the position is available online.