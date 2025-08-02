× Expand Lee Ann Flynn V Funk in front of a car. V Funk (from left); Valerie B. and Vincent Chambers.

$20 ($15 adv.).

media release: "Ain’t Nobody"... that can..."Rock Steady" like the R&B funk band V Funk! Valerie B. & the Boyz, aka “V” Funk, is a Milwaukee based R&B funk cover band led by bandleaders and managers Valerie Benton and Vincent Chambers. V Funk is a high powered, high energy funk band that has hit the music scene entertaining and engaging music loving fans from all across Wisconsin and the Midwest, since 2012. Contemporary R&B, soul and funk is evident in the sound of the band. They can take a funky, old school tune and apply their own mix of versatility, originality, and creativity into that song. They have been described as “…one of the best Soul, R&B groups EVER HEARD!! They BLEW US AWAY!!” V Funk adds their own musical flavor to cover Old School, Funk, R&B/Soul, Blues, and popular songs spanning the 60's to today's current hits. That musical flavor is called “V” Funk!