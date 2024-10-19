media release: Attend a free vaccination clinic at MMSD’s Holtzman Learning Center, 333 Holtzman Road:

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Available vaccinations will include COVID-19, influenza, DTaP and Tdap (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis [whooping cough]), hepatitis A & B, HPV, MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), meningococcal, polio and varicella (chickenpox).

“Vaccinations play an important role in preventing the spread of communicable diseases in our schools and communities,” said Sarah Breon, MMSD’s director of health services. “We urge everyone to make sure they are current with their immunizations, and to take advantage of this no-cost opportunity to keep themselves and those around them healthy this winter season.”

The clinics are open to the public and are being offered through a partnership between Madison Metropolitan School District and Public Health Madison & Dane County, SSM Health, GHC and UW-Health. Those with or without health insurance can be accommodated. Additionally, interpreters will be on site to support non-English speakers.

Though walk-ins are welcome, anyone interested in attending is strongly encouraged to make an appointment through the Public Health Madison & Dane County website. Individual immunization records, which provide information on which vaccines a person may need, can be checked through the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.