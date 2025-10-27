Vaccines: Dispelling Myths and Making Informed Choices

media release: Please join the Morgridge Institute for Research for a Fearless Science Forum webinar exploring vaccines. Morgridge investigator Paul Ahlquist will be joined by Drs. Jorge Osorio, Nasia Safdar, and John V Williams to discuss how vaccines protect communities, how rigorous safety processes work through each stage of their development before and after release, and how to start separating credible information from misleading claims. Participants will leave with practical tools for evaluating sources and making informed decisions.

In this webinar, we will cover topics including:

The processes behind vaccine development and approval

Confronting misinformation about vaccine safety

Where to find up-to-date, accurate information

Introduction by : Dr. Paul Ahlquist, Director of the John W. and Jeanne M. Rowe Center for Research in Virology at the Morgridge Institute and Steenbock Professor of Microbiological Sciences at UW–Madison

Jorge Osorio, DVM, PhD, MS. Dr. Osorio is professor of Pathobiological Sciences at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, a former director of the Global Health Initiative at UW–Madison, and co-founder and former Chief Scientific Officer of Inviragen (acquired by Takeda Pharmaceuticals).

Nasia Safdar, MD, PhD. Dr. Safdar is associate dean for clinical trials at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Dennis G. Maki Faculty Fellow in the Division of Infectious Disease within the Department of Medicine, and Director of Investigator-Initiated & Multi-Site Research at the Institute for Clinical and Translational Research at UW–Madison.

John V Williams, MD. Dr. Williams is the John E. Jr. and Louise A. Gonce Chair in Pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and a Fellow of the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society.