media release: Safe Harbor, in conjunction with One Billion Rising, is producing a bilingual performance of The Vagina Monologues (tickets available soon) at the Barrymore Theatre on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The production will raise funds for a new legal fund for our clients as well as other clients of local non-profits that work with children who are victims of abuse.

In preparation for February, we are holding a "Vagina Workshop" with local artist Veronica from Art MVF Design. The workshop will be held at The Harmony Bar on September 10. We hope you will join us for an afternoon of art and solidarity and inspiration.﻿ Create art in honor of 1 Billion Rising and to be displayed at the 2/11/23 production of The Vagina Monologues with a community of allies.