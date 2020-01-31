press release: Good to the Last Drop

January 29 - March 8, 2020

Valaria Tatera is a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa who creates social awareness of contemporary Indigenous issues through her art. Issues such as the environment, sovereignty, colonialism and historical trauma are explored through personal themes of self- identity, the cost of forced assimilation and breaking the bonds of learned silence. Common threads running throughout the work investigate the intersections of ethnicity, gender, suicide, missing indigenous women, commerce, and water quality.

﻿Opening Reception: 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm, ﻿Friday, January 31, 2020