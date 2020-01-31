Valaria Tatera

to Google Calendar - Valaria Tatera - 2020-01-31 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valaria Tatera - 2020-01-31 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valaria Tatera - 2020-01-31 17:00:00 iCalendar - Valaria Tatera - 2020-01-31 17:00:00

Edgewood College-The Stream 1000 Edgewood College Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Good to the Last Drop

January 29 - March 8, 2020

Valaria Tatera is a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa who creates social awareness of contemporary Indigenous issues through her art. Issues such as the environment, sovereignty, colonialism and historical trauma are explored through personal themes of self- identity, the cost of forced assimilation and breaking the bonds of learned silence. Common threads running throughout the work investigate the intersections of ethnicity, gender, suicide, missing indigenous women, commerce, and water quality.

﻿Opening Reception: 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm, ﻿Friday, January 31, 2020

Info

Edgewood College-The Stream 1000 Edgewood College Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-663-3252
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Valaria Tatera - 2020-01-31 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valaria Tatera - 2020-01-31 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valaria Tatera - 2020-01-31 17:00:00 iCalendar - Valaria Tatera - 2020-01-31 17:00:00