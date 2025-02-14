Valentine Jazz Soirée

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Live music. Delicious food. Fine wine. Local Beer, Red roses. Rich chocolate. Cash bar, Bubbly champagne. Flickering candlelight. Dancing cheek to cheek in a jazz salon setting. Jazz's swinging rhythms, close harmonies, smooth melodies, and improvisatory style makes it one of the most romantic musical styles and the perfect complement to a Valentine's celebration. FUS invites you to celebrate Valentine's Day by indulging in a feast for the senses: the sounds of live jazz from The Michael BB Trio, and featuring special guest artist Don Deal, trombone, Bunky's gorgeous tastes and textures of food and the sights of the stunning Atrium venue. Childcare is available onsite.

Ticket options:

Jazz Concert and Dinner: $70/per person includes music, dinner, chocolates, photo booth, and roses

Jazz Concert: $30 in advance, $35 walk-in includes music, chocolates, and photo booth

Childcare $15 per child for children ages 6 months – 12 years old


