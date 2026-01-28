Valentine's Day Cards

Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin

Neighborhood House Community center is kicking off the Valentine's season with a card making workshop! Participants will be able to make a card of their choosing with free access to supplies and Valentine's Day themed snacks. Event is open to all and no sign up is required. For any accommodations or questions please email bella@neighborhoodhousemadison.org.

