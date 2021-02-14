Valentine's Day Luminary Walk
to
Christy's Landing 2952 Waubesa Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Createability Wisconsin's Valentine's Day Luminary Walk at Christy's Landing!
This is a COVID safe, outdoor event! Take a luminary walk out on the lake, stand by the fire for a drink and grab some take out to eat when you get home. The perfect Valentine's Day for everyone!
Tickets - advance prices: $10 Adults; $5 Children; ages 5 and under free; Family pack - 2 adults and kids - $25.
Tickets - at the door: $15 Adults, $5 Children; ages 5 and under free. No family pack.