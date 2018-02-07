Valentine’s Day Playdate
Hilldale Shopping Center 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: Hilldale will be hosting their monthly complimentary playdate with Madison Moms Blog, the February playdate will feature valentine making for loved ones and patients at The American Family Children's Hospital, yummy snacks and samples, and more!
- Heart Shaped Cookie Decorating with Metcalfe's Market
- Valentine Making for American Family Children's Hospital and Loved Ones with Paper Source
- Samples from Bowl of Heaven - Madison - Hilldale
- Valentines Cupcakes for Sale (benefitting the Children's Hospital) courtesy of Gigi's Cupcakes Madison
- A LOVE-ly Activity with Playthings
- A Visit from Evereve
- Shoe Fittings + Raffle for "Pals" Socks with Morgan's Shoes
Info
Kids & Family