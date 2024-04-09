Valenzia Cina

4/9-6/10, Java Cat (reception 5-7 pm, 4/15).

media release: Join us at Java Cat Coffee House for a special event on April 15: Meet Artist Valeniza Cina! Get ready to meet the talented artist behind the stunning creations. This is your chance to chat with Valeniza, ask questions about her art, and maybe even snag a signed piece for yourself. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with a local artist and immerse yourself in the world of creativity. Mark your calendars and we'll see you there! Instagram @valenziart.