media release:

About Bing, Bop, Bam: A joyful, rhyming celebration of music and community, Bing, Bop, Bam: Time to Jam! is an upbeat picture book from the creators of Ride, Roll, Run: Time for Fun! that follows nine children as they help plan a big musical block party.

Sounds soar!

Tunes galore.

Music trance . . .

Gotta dance!

Author and educator Valerie Bolling’s rhyming text makes for a rollicking read aloud and features instruments from all around the world, including agogô, banjo, daegeum, djembe drums, double bass, erhu, maracas, piano, steel drums, and trumpet. Sabrena Khadija’s stunning, colorful illustrations depict the joy of dancing, playing music, and feasting with neighbors and friends. Readers will clamor to plan jam sessions of their own!

About Let's Dance: This rhythmic showcase of dances from all over the world features children of diverse backgrounds and abilities tapping, spinning, and boogying away!

Tap, twirl, twist, spin! With musical, rhyming text, author Valerie Bolling shines a spotlight on dances from across the globe, while energetic art from Maine Diaz shows off all the moves and the diverse people who do them. From the cha cha of Cuba to the stepping of Ireland, kids will want to leap, dip, and zip along with the dances on the page!

Valerie Bolling has been an educator for 30 years and is passionate about creating stories in which all children can see themselves and feel seen and heard, valued and validated. Her debut picture book, LET'S DANCE!, was published in March 2020 and won SCBWI's Crystal Kite Award in 2021.

Valerie is the author of four more picture books (Kirkus Prize Finalist TOGETHER WE SWIM; TOGETHER WE RIDE; RIDE, ROLL, RUN: TIME FOR FUN!; and BING, BOP, BAM: TIME TO JAM!) and RAINBOW DAYS, a Scholastic Acorn early reader series.

Sharing her books with children and inspiring them to write their own stories brings Valerie immense joy! Valerie and her husband live in Connecticut and enjoy traveling, hiking, reading, going to the theater, and dancing. linktr.ee/ValerieBolling