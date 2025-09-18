media release :Valley Fox is a Midwestern folk power trio made up of Laura Bomber (guitar), Joe Wais (mandolin) and Tori Yocum (upright bass).

With a focus on delivering bold, haunting harmonies, the trio seamlessly blends pristine vocals with gritty string music to create a forceful yet thoughtful sound,blurring the lines of folk, bluegrass and country music.

"At the moment, Joe Wais, Laura Bomber and Tori Yocum are to Milwaukee what David and Gillian & Co are to East Nashville; champions of acoustic charm, haunting harmonies and intimate, well-crafted songs that exude a magic and musicality that flicker like fireflies above and about the heads of anyone fortunate enough to be nearby. " -Jeff Stehr