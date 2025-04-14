Valuing the Invaluable: State Lands in the Time of Austerity

media release: Steve Davis (professor, political science and environmental studies, Edgewood College) will give a presentation about the economic, environmental, and social value of Wisconsin's public lands. Steve's talk will draw on his newly published book, "The *Other* Public Lands: Preservation, Extraction, and Politics on the Fifty States' Natural Resource Lands" (2025). Come join us to celebrate and support our state-owned natural resource lands. Sponsored by the Bay Creek Neighborhood Walking Group.