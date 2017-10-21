press release: Infernal Productions presents the 839th Annual VAMPIRE'S BALL! The beautiful dead will converge upon downtown Madison at High Noon Saloon on Saturday, October 21, for an evening of demonically delightful dancing and decadence!

The convocation will be hosted by Inferno Nightclub's COUNT MARQUEZ and features new and classic dark dance beats by DJ EUROTIC and DJ WHITERABBIT; visceral live visuals by VJ ALISTAIR LOVELESS; wicked stage performances from SALLY MARVEL, LILLY VIOLET, KARCUS (Sabbat de Sade), LILI LUXE (Luxe Produxions), and more; and extra dance lighting and visual effects to create the perfect atmosphere in which to stalk your willing prey.

Also featuring an unholy COSTUMING CONTEST at midnight, emceed by Midlevel Manager of Darkness MATT FANALE giving away hundreds of dollars in prizes for three categories: most ELEGANT, most GRUESOME, and most CREATIVE!

• Doors at 8:00pm, event from 9:00pm-2:00am; be sure to return to the protection of your grave's cold embrace before sunrise

• $15 cover in halloween costuming or vampiric attire; $20 otherwise; no shape-shifting or glamours please

• Tickets will be available in advance or at the door, with details to be announced soon; please do not attempt to dominate the free will of the door person

• Wolf, bat, and/or cat familiars will be not admitted