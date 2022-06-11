media release: Van G. Garrett is the winner of The Poetry Question National Chapbook Contest for his book Scrap. He is also the winner of the Best Book of African American Poetry for his book 49: Wings and Prayers, as announced by the Texas Association of Authors. He writes poetry, picture books, and fiction, and (in his spare time) he is also a musician and a visual artist.

“A brilliantly written and illustrated ode to sneakers and sneakerheads, young and old. A gift to us all.” —Angie Thomas, #1 New York Times best-selling author

A fun, lyrical debut picture book, Kicks is an essential read for sneaker fans of all ages, from award-winning poet Van G. Garrett and New York Times bestselling illustrator Reggie Brown.

This is a love letter to sneakers. But not just any sneakers. Only the flyest, floatiest, you-est kicks you can get—the ones that let you soar!

This colorful, rhythmic adventure has something to offer anyone who prizes a great pair of shoes and any reader who loves to play with words.