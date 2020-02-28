Van Orman & Helwin

to Google Calendar - Van Orman & Helwin - 2020-02-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Van Orman & Helwin - 2020-02-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Van Orman & Helwin - 2020-02-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Van Orman & Helwin - 2020-02-28 18:00:00

The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

press release: The music of Van Orman & Helwin blends textures and texts of antique and modern  soundscapes, familiar enough to be warm and welcoming, adequately exotic to be fresh and surprising. Two singers accompanying themselves on guitars, harmonium, concertina, hurdy-gurdy, and other instruments, they share traditional and contemporary songs of a world populated by cowboys, sailors, hobos, and many sorts of lovers.

Info

The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719 View Map
Music
608-217-6217
to Google Calendar - Van Orman & Helwin - 2020-02-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Van Orman & Helwin - 2020-02-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Van Orman & Helwin - 2020-02-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Van Orman & Helwin - 2020-02-28 18:00:00