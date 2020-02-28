Van Orman & Helwin
The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
press release: The music of Van Orman & Helwin blends textures and texts of antique and modern soundscapes, familiar enough to be warm and welcoming, adequately exotic to be fresh and surprising. Two singers accompanying themselves on guitars, harmonium, concertina, hurdy-gurdy, and other instruments, they share traditional and contemporary songs of a world populated by cowboys, sailors, hobos, and many sorts of lovers.
Info
Music