Van Orman & Helwin

media release: Van Orman and Helwin play songs of love and loss, from the devout to the degenerate, with inspired vocal harmonies accompanied by an array of instruments including Viennese guitar, gourd banjo, fiddle, hurdy-gurdy, harmonium, concertina, harmonica, and jaw harp.

John C. Van Orman and Adam Helwin are singer-songwriter neighbors in the bucolic countryside of southwestern Wisconsin’s Driftless region, a place of unglaciated hills, fertile soil, and clear-running trout streams where they craft poetic songs to sing alongside traditional folk tunes and selectively curated covers.

John has roots in American and British traditional material including ballads, cowboy songs and sea shanties. Adam was raised in church choirs and molded by the DIY ethos of punk rock. These seemingly disparate backgrounds entwine to produce extraordinary music with elements of country, blues, traditional and psych-folk, restoring the original edge missing from so many interpretations.

No cover.