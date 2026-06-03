VanDweller

Free.

media release:

ABOUT VanDwellers:

The two brothers who make up the band, Tyler and Tanner Burt, have been playing music together throughout all of their lives. As children, they grew up in a very musical household in Beloit, Wisconsin constantly making music with their parents and other siblings. Their parents performed together for weddings and other functions, and were often involved in many forms of music throughout most of their own lives. Being involved with their parents music from such a young age, and continuing to learn and play more themselves while growing up, Tyler and Tanner eventually decided to form VanDwellers in 2020.

​VanDwellers currently plays as a duo based out of Wisconsin, but they often travel all over the United States to perform elsewhere. With a deep desire to travel and chase their musical dream, they have gained experience playing shows in many different cities and states, and in every setting imaginable including festivals, corporate events, community events, benefits, eateries/breweries/distilleries, and much more. Playing a wide range of cover tunes from classic oldies to modern day hits, and adding in some newer original tunes, they tailor their setlist each night to provide a great time for everyone in the crowd. They aren’t your average duo, and often are complimented on how much music they create for being just a duo! They can’t wait to share their musical abilities with you!

media release: Please NOTE: We do NOT allow dogs when LIVE music is performing, and some special events.

Otherwise, ALL dogs MUST be leashed and under owners control at ALL times. NO dogs are allowed inside the building.