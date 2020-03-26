press release: For decades, religious politics have been associated with the conservative Moral Majority and the Republican Party. But, progressive religious voices have gained some attention in recent years. Vaneesa Cook's new book, "Spiritual Socialists: Religion and the American Left", explores the history of these current movements, explaining how and why liberals and leftists have channeled religious motivations into their activism since the 1920s. The book also shows how religiously-based socialist movements formed an alternative to the orthodox, state-centered model practiced by nations such as the Soviet Union or Cuba.

Cook will discuss her research at this event. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

Vaneesa Cook received her doctorate in U.S. history from UW-Madison in 2015. She currently lectures in history at UW-Madison. Her articles on religion and politics have appeared in publications such as "Dissent", "Aeon", "Sojourners", "Religion & Politics", and "The Washington Post". Her first book, "Spiritual Socialists: Religion and the American Left", was published by the University of Pennsylvania Press in October 2019.