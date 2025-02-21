Vanessa Pants, Lisa Quam, Angela Keaton, Michael Hollywood

Buy Tickets

Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527

media release: Get ready for an uproarious evening filled with laughter and good spirits! Join us at Doundrins Distilling for a night of comedy featuring some of your favorite local comedians.

Prepare for an unforgettable showcase of wit and humor as our local comedic gems take the stage. They'll have you in stitches with their hilarious observations, clever punchlines, and unique perspectives on life.

Headliner: Vanessa Pants

Featured Comics: Lisa Quam & Angela Keaton

Host: Michael Hollywood

Doundrins Distilling will be serving up their finest creative craft spirits, ensuring that your glass is never empty as you enjoy a night of laughter in great company.

There are ten $10 tickets available; once those are gone, prices go to $15/ticket. Price at the door is $20

Secure your tickets early to guarantee a seat

Info

Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
Comedy
608-709-8643
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Vanessa Pants, Lisa Quam, Angela Keaton, Michael Hollywood - 2025-02-21 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Vanessa Pants, Lisa Quam, Angela Keaton, Michael Hollywood - 2025-02-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Vanessa Pants, Lisa Quam, Angela Keaton, Michael Hollywood - 2025-02-21 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Vanessa Pants, Lisa Quam, Angela Keaton, Michael Hollywood - 2025-02-21 20:00:00 ical