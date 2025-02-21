Vanessa Pants, Lisa Quam, Angela Keaton, Michael Hollywood

media release: Get ready for an uproarious evening filled with laughter and good spirits! Join us at Doundrins Distilling for a night of comedy featuring some of your favorite local comedians.

Prepare for an unforgettable showcase of wit and humor as our local comedic gems take the stage. They'll have you in stitches with their hilarious observations, clever punchlines, and unique perspectives on life.

Headliner: Vanessa Pants

Featured Comics: Lisa Quam & Angela Keaton

Host: Michael Hollywood

Doundrins Distilling will be serving up their finest creative craft spirits, ensuring that your glass is never empty as you enjoy a night of laughter in great company.

There are ten $10 tickets available; once those are gone, prices go to $15/ticket. Price at the door is $20

Secure your tickets early to guarantee a seat