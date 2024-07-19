Vanessa Tortolano, Lisa Quam, Lizzie Kirch, Eli Wilz

× Expand courtesy Vanessa Tortolano Vanessa Tortolano on stage. Vanessa Tortolano

media release: Join Quamedy Productions, LLC, for a night of laughter, friendship, and yummy drinks at the Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field. Hosted by Eli Wilz, this show will be headlined by the hilarious Vanessa Tortolano! Vanessa has been slinging funnies since she was old enough to talk back. Involved with theatre and the stage since the age of 5, Vanessa is a natural performer. "stunningly talented and exceedingly functional, yet bizarre.” ~random fan

This queer performer covers relatable mom material that spans generations as well as a feminist outlook that breaks down barriers. She has hosted for Dan Cummins, and opened for Janeane Garofalo, Mary Mack, Jenny Zigrino, Jessica Kirson, and Bob the Drag Queen.

Featuring will be the very funny Lisa Quam and Lizzie Kirch

Doors open at 7 PM; show from 8 PM - 9:30 PM

First 20 tickets will be discounted to $10 each + EB fee. After those 20 tickets are sold, pricing will be $15F + EB fee

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-night-at-forward-club-tickets-813506789707

Door pricing is $20 via cash or Venmo

For more about Quamedy Productions, LLC, visit this website: https://www.quamedywi.com/

The Forward Club will be serving up their spirits, ensuring that your glass is never empty as you enjoy a night of laughter in great company.