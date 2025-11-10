Vanity Plate, The Five Mod Four, Blasfemme

media release: Vanity Plate is a power-pop band out of Bismarck and Minot, North Dakota, composed of Jazmine and Zach Schultz, Connor Wentz and Zach Mulholland. Together they write loud, power-pop tunes and tour the country when they can.

https://vanityplatend.bandcamp.com/album/year-of-the-shark

https://www.instagram.com/vanityplatend/

https://www.facebook.com/vanityplatend

The Five Mod Four are a father/son guitar/drums post-punk power-pop duo from Madison.

https://www.instagram.com/fivemodfour

https://fivemodfour.bandcamp.com

Blasfemme is Madison’s beast from the east (coast), performing blasphemous & fabulous acoustic-punk glitter-core, original music of defiance & solidarity in the late-stage capitalist fascist takeover of the “burning ‘20s.”

https://blasfemme1.bandcamp.com/

https://www.instagram.com/blasfemme.music