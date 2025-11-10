Vanity Plate, The Five Mod Four, Blasfemme
Communication 1741 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Vanity Plate is a power-pop band out of Bismarck and Minot, North Dakota, composed of Jazmine and Zach Schultz, Connor Wentz and Zach Mulholland. Together they write loud, power-pop tunes and tour the country when they can.
https://vanityplatend.bandcamp.com/album/year-of-the-shark
https://www.instagram.com/vanityplatend/
https://www.facebook.com/vanityplatend
The Five Mod Four are a father/son guitar/drums post-punk power-pop duo from Madison.
https://www.instagram.com/fivemodfour
https://fivemodfour.bandcamp.com
Blasfemme is Madison’s beast from the east (coast), performing blasphemous & fabulous acoustic-punk glitter-core, original music of defiance & solidarity in the late-stage capitalist fascist takeover of the “burning ‘20s.”
https://blasfemme1.bandcamp.com/