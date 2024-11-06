Vanity Plate, Kitty Butler, Starbeam

media release: ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

DOORS 6:30 / SHOW 7:00 / DONE BY 9:30 / Tickets $12

Vanity Plate is a power-pop band out of Bismarck and Minot, North Dakota, composed of Jazmine and Zach Schultz, Connor Wentz and Zach Mulholland. Together they write loud, power-pop tunes and tour the country when they can.

https://vanityplatend.bandcamp.com/album/year-of-the-shark

https://www.instagram.com/vanityplatend/

https://www.facebook.com/vanityplatend

With a splash of Pavement, a zest of The Breeders and a pinch of Fountains of Wayne, the local Madison band Kitty Butler is sure to scratch that indie pop itch. Sparked by the simple desire to hang out and create music together, local Madison musicians Marlo Darken (Venus in Furs, Ask for Jane), Adam Schabow (The Shabelles, Treemo), Jennifer Hedstrom (Jennifer Hedstrom solo, Ask for Jane), and Adam Tregre (Sons of Atom, Treemo) formed Kitty Butler. Their harmony driven, high-energy, sparkly rockin’ pop songs will have you dancing, purring, and jumping for joy.

https://soundcloud.com/theshabelles/are-you-my-mca-mixdown

Starbeam is a band from Madison, WI that makes music for sunsets and for people who like to get it on in a gentle and tender way.

https://www.instagram.com/starbeamband

https://soundcloud.com/starbeam-808540778

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.