Variants: The Short Films of Joe Meredith

A NEW BREED OF ALIEN TERROR HAS BEEN UNLEASHED…

VARIANT (41m)

A lethal alien embryo is used by a deranged man to release a new infection that exceeds the malignancy of Havoc pathogen, raising the mutant dead from their graves, and unleashing a new breed of alien terror.

VARIANT II (42m)

After the fall of EonCorp, efforts to dispose of all remaining alien biotech are made in vain as new aberrations emerge in the streets, beyond anyone’s control.

ATARAXIA (22m)

After a devastating freak storm, mutant bodies and other aberrations emerge from the floodwaters. This is the footage compiled from the disaster site

General Seating

Presented on the Drury Stage