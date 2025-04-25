media release: VARIETOPIA is a modern variety show, showcasing the best in contemporary comedy, music, and other forms of live entertainment, hosted by acclaimed comedian Paul F. Tompkins. Debuting at the Largo nightclub in 2002 under the name The Paul F. Tompkins Show, the program ended its long and only slightly intermittent run in 2014. Now it returns to Los Angeles in a new location, the spectacular Lodge Room in Highland Park. Guests are always a surprise and surprises are guaranteed.

Past guests of the show include:

Adam Scott, Aimee Mann, Andy Richter, Ben Gibbard, Ben Schwartz, Bob Odenkirk, Busdriver, Busy Phillips, Cameron Esposito, Fiona Apple, Fred Armisen, Dave Foley, Derek DelGaudio, Donald Glover, Eban Schletter, Ed Helms, Gillian Jacobs, Jack Black, James Adomian, Jennifer Coolidge, John Hodgman, Jon Cryer, Jon Hamm, Judy Greer, Kaitlin Olson, Karen Kilgariff, Kevin McDonald, Kristen Schaal, Laraine Newman, Maria Bamford, Martin Starr, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Maya Rudolph, Michael Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris, Nick Kroll, Open Mike Eagle, Patton Oswalt, Puddles, Rhett Miller, Robyn Hitchcock, Superego, Ted Leo, Tenacious D, The Watkins Family, Thomas Lennon, Tim Meadows, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Zach Galifianakis

PAUL F. TOMPKINS is a comedian, actor, improvisor, podcaster and writer. For a full list of Mr. Tompkins’ stage, television and film credits, ask your teacher or a policeman.