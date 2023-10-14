Oct. 4 update: Jan Bartoš Oct. 14 appearance is postponed.

media release: The Varshavski-Shapiro Piano Duo will play a special program to celebrate 150 years of Rachmaninoff, including pieces for two pianos and pieces for one piano four hands.

Stanislava Varshavski and Diana Shapiro began playing together in 1998 and have won top prizes at numerous competitions, including the most prestigious competition for piano duos - the Murray Dranoff International Piano Competition in Miami.

To celebrate Salon Piano Series' 10th anniversary, there will be a reception after the concert that includes a chance to meet the artists and enjoy great food from Madame Chu.

Program

Milhaud - Scaramouche op.165b, Two Pianos

Rachmaninoff - "Six pieces", op.11, One Piano Four Hands

Schubert - Sonata in B flat Major, D.617, One Piano Four Hands

Rachmaninoff - Suite #1, Two Pianos

Season tickets are $250 for seven concerts. Individual tickets are $50 at the door or $45 in advance, $10 student tickets are available online only. Purchase tickets online at salonpianoseries.org or in person at Farley’s House of Pianos. Service fees apply.