press release: Directed & Written by Mushon Salmona. Starring Avinoam Blumenkrantz, Benni Adega & Edna Fanta The film is named after the local football stadium located in the town of Be'er Sheva in southern Israel. Vasermil tells the story of three teenagers who live in the same tough neighborhood, growing up in an unforgiving environment, pinning their hopes on football as a way out. (NR, 1hr 33min, 2007 Israel) An international experience (with subtitles)!