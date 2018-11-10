Fall Gospel Fest
With Todd Dulaney, Wess Morgan, Colier McNair, comedy by Nikki Carr.
High Point Church 7702 Old Sauk Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release: Can't-Wait!!! to see you at the 14th Annual SSM Health Fall Gospel Fest. Joining us this year are Grammy-nominated artist Todd Dulaney; singer-actor Wess Morgan, from "Madea's Neighbors From Hell"; from the newly released album titled Intimacy, Colier McNair; and from the Last Comic Standing, Def Jam, BET Comic View, Comedy Central comedian Nikki Carr. A fun and enjoyable evening with friends and family. Tickets on sale now at www.fallgospelfest.com #ssm