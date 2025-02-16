media release: Hello And Welcome to the first edition of Vau-de-Ville Enchanted Sideshow!

Starting off we have a great show, with singing, burlesque, comedy, belly dancing and more with performances by: Amethyst Von Trollenberg, Azula Luzon, Enya Dreams, Kimmiko, & Vanessa Tortolano. Hosted by Lilly V Tanzerin

Feb16 2025

Doors 4pm

show 5pm

$10 online/ $15 DOS