Vau-de-Ville Enchanted Sideshow
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Hello And Welcome to the first edition of Vau-de-Ville Enchanted Sideshow!
Starting off we have a great show, with singing, burlesque, comedy, belly dancing and more with performances by: Amethyst Von Trollenberg, Azula Luzon, Enya Dreams, Kimmiko, & Vanessa Tortolano. Hosted by Lilly V Tanzerin
Feb16 2025
Doors 4pm
show 5pm
$10 online/ $15 DOS
Info
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music