Vauhini Vara

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: This Is Salvaged is a collection of stories of uncanny originality by a prize-winning writer who pushes intimacy to its limits in prose of unearthly beauty. 

A young girl reads the encyclopedia to her elderly neighbor, who is descending into dementia. A pair of teenagers seek intimacy as phone-sex operators. A competitive sibling tries to rise above the drunken mess of her own life to become a loving aunt. One sister consumes the ashes of another. And, in the title story, an experimental artist takes on his most ambitious project yet: constructing a life-size ark according to the Bible’s specifications. In a world defined by estrangement, where is communion to be found? The characters in This Is Salvaged, unmoored in turbulence, are searching fervently for meaning, through one another.

