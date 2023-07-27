Vayehi Boker (Let it Be Morning)

media release: Israel, France | 2021 | DCP | 101 min. | Arabic with English subtitles

Director: Eran Kolirin

Cast: Alex Bakri, Juna Suleiman, Salim Daw

After living as an Israeli citizen for years, the Palestinian-born Sami (Bakri) returns home to the Arab village of his youth to attend his brother’s wedding. After the wedding, Sami’s hometown is put under a military lockdown by an Israeli blockade, effectively cutting him off from the outside world. As he deals with questions about his own identity and hidden secrets are revealed, Sami watches everything he holds dear begin to fall apart. The latest movie from the writer/director of The Band’s Visit, Let it Be Morning “presents a timely, pointed, at times cleverly satirical snapshot of Israeli-Palestinian relations. It also offers an often poignant look at a dysfunctional family at the center of it all” (Los Angeles Times). Presented with the support of UW-Madison’s Middle Eastern and Mediterranean Language Institute (MEDLI) summer program June 19-August 11 and Institute for Regional and International Studies National Resource Center (IRIS NRC).

