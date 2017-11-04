Vegan Chili Cookoff
Masonic Center 301 Wisconsin Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
Saturday, November 4, 2017
Doors open at 5:00 pm - Come and have a beverage and look over the raffle items
Chili tasting begins at 5:30 pm, Madison Masonic Center, 301 Wisconsin Avenue
Enjoy yummy vegan chili, Tofu dogs, fabulous desserts, and enter to win some fantastic prizes from local vendors and other animal friendly businesses. The raffle will end around 7:30 and doors will close at 8:30. Make it a family event! Adults: $25, Students: $10 w/ID, Kids under 12: $5.
Info
Masonic Center 301 Wisconsin Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Fundraisers
Food & Drink