Vegan Chili Cookoff

Masonic Center 301 Wisconsin Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

Saturday, November 4, 2017

Doors open at 5:00 pm - Come and have a beverage and look over the raffle items

Chili tasting begins at 5:30 pm, Madison Masonic Center, 301 Wisconsin Avenue

Enjoy yummy vegan chili, Tofu dogs, fabulous desserts, and enter to win some fantastic prizes from local vendors and other animal friendly businesses. The raffle will end around 7:30 and doors will close at 8:30. Make it a family event! ​Adults: $25, Students: $10 w/ID, Kids under 12: $5.

Masonic Center 301 Wisconsin Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
