Vegas Nights Gala

press release: The Brothers of Gamma Gamma Gamma (GGG) Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., in conjunction with our 501(c)3 charitable organization, Carter G. Woodson Scholarship & Community Service Foundation, Inc., will be hosting an elegant event centered around our celebration of service in the community and scholarships that we have awarded.

Join us for an evening of gaming, dancing, music and food for a worthy cause. Invite friends, colleagues and family alike.

Dress in your most glamorous attire for Omega Weekend’s Vegas Nights Fundraising Gala, our annual signature event at the Destination Ballroom inside the Sheraton Hotel on Thursday, September 28th from 7:30pm to midnight

Guests look forward to a variety of casino games, live band, DJ, dancing, delectable culinary treats, coupled with a reminder of top shelf spirits and giveaways. Those with winning chips will be entered to win a number of premier prizes.

Tickets include buffet and gaming chips. Cash bar available.