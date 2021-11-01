Vel Phillips Statute Press Conference

press release: Vel Phillips - Civil Rights Pioneer - to Receive Statue on State Capitol Ground s

This historic event will be highlighted with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, Vel Phillips Task Force, and community thought leaders, holding a press conference following the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board vote to approve a statue of Vel Phillips on the grounds of the Wisconsin State Capitol.

Vel Phillips, a nationally renowned civil rights activist, was the first African American woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School, first female and first African American elected to the Milwaukee Common Council, first African American judge in the state of Wisconsin, and the first African American woman to be elected to a statewide office in Wisconsin and the entire nation.

Monday, November 1, 2021, 3:00 p.m. (CST), outside the State Capitol -- corner of West Main Street and South Carroll Street, where the statue will be displayed. (Weather permitting)

If inclement weather; the press conference will be held in the Wisconsin State Senate Parlor, 2nd Floor, South Wing.

Speakers

Mike Phillips, son of the late Mrs. Vel Phillips

David Endres, Chair, Vel Phillips Task Force, Lead Council of Adjacency Holdings of American Family Insurance

Michael Johnson, President and CEO, Boys and Girls Club of Dane County

State Representative Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton), Chair of the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board

State Representative Shelia Stubbs (D-Madison)

ABOUT THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF DANE COUNTY

We are a local not-for-profit youth development organization serving over 6,600 youths in eleven locations, including eight school-based sites and three traditional Club sites. The Clubs fuel kids with the inspiration to dream and teach them the skills to achieve when they’re most impressionable through quality programs in five core areas: Character & Leadership Development; Education & Career Development; Health & Life Skills; The Arts; and Sports, Fitness & Recreation. See the impact we make in the life of each Club member here: www.bgcdc.org