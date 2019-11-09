press release: Venger Satanis, Sun Prairie / Madison native and author of Alpha Blue, The Islands of Purple-Haunted Putrescence, Liberation of the Demon Slayer, plus many more has a new book - Cha'alt. Cha'alt is a 216 page, lavish, full-color, hardcover limited edition (2,000 books) with layout and cartography by gold ENnie award winner Glynn Seal. It's an eldritch, gonzo, science-fantasy, post-apocalyptic campaign setting and megadungeon.

Come try the great new adventure/campaign published by an area native! We will have signed copies of Cha'alt on sale for $50! But that's not all...

Venger Satanis will be running a first come, first served old school mixed with 5e D&D game from 10am - 2pm within the campaign world of Cha'alt. If a player's character dies, the next person on the waiting list can jump in. Pizza and soda will be provided!

Here is a link to the event on meetup: https://www.meetup.com/Sun-Prairie-Roleplaying-Games-Meetup/events/265746468/