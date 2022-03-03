Ventures in Portraiture
Gib's Bar 1380 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Featuring the paintings of: Veronica Lourich, Philip Salamone, Katie Hogan, Gail Hutchinson and Jennika Bastian. Five talented artists exploring the theme of realism portraiture in their unique styles!
Music performance by electric violin player Phil Jenkins
Exhibition curated by Jennika Bastian. Every three months she will be curating a new exhibit featuring local creators so stay tuned for future events!
Art Exhibits & Events