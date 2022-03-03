Ventures in Portraiture

to

Gib's Bar 1380 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Featuring the paintings of: Veronica Lourich, Philip Salamone, Katie Hogan, Gail Hutchinson and Jennika Bastian. Five talented artists exploring the theme of realism portraiture in their unique styles!

Music performance by electric violin player Phil Jenkins

Exhibition curated by Jennika Bastian. Every three months she will be curating a new exhibit featuring local creators so stay tuned for future events!

Info

Gib's Bar 1380 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events
608-346-1793
to
Google Calendar - Ventures in Portraiture - 2022-03-03 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ventures in Portraiture - 2022-03-03 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ventures in Portraiture - 2022-03-03 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ventures in Portraiture - 2022-03-03 20:00:00 ical